The Florida State football team finished 12-0 during the regular season in 2023, so the Seminoles started the 2024 season with high expectations. They were ranked inside the top-10, and they seemed to be in good shape at the quarterback position after landing Oregon State transfer DJ Uiagalelei. Unfortunately, Uiagalelei struggled mightily all season long, and Florida State was one of the worst teams in the ACC.

Florida State is going with another transfer QB this year as well. Thomas Castellanos transferred over from Boston College during the offseason. He is expected to win the starting job, but head coach Mike Norvell's expectations for him go well beyond that.

“He’s putting himself in position. You talk about being the starting quarterback, but our expectations for him to be one of the best quarterbacks in the country,” Norvell said, according to an article from On3. “And that’s one of the challenges. Yes, every guy in that (quarterback) room is competing. Everybody’s trying to push to be the best they can be, but we want to set the highest expectations for what they’re capable of and you just go out every single day and try to live up to that.”

So far, Mike Norvell is very pleased with what he has seen from his transfer QB. If the Seminoles are going to have a bounce back year, they will need big things from Thomas Castellanos.

“Tommy’s doing a great job,” Norvell said. “He’s really come in, he’s so very talented, got great skill with his arm and his legs, but the thing I’ve been so impressed with is just his leadership, and the investment he’s making into his teammates. He really just provides a spark, from the minute he steps on the field, guys offensively and defensively are just drawn to him, and he’s been great for our quarterback room.”

Castellanos is competing with sophomore Brock Glenn and freshman Arkansas transfer Trevor Jackson. It sounds like Castellanos is leading the pack, but Norvell has been impressed with the entire QB room.

“I think that’s a really special room when it comes to the talent and ability those guys have, but Tommy’s just got one of those personalities that really draw people to him, and he puts a lot time in building those relationships,” he said. “So really pleased with what we’ve seen so far.”

It sounds like the Florida State football QB situation should be in better shape this season compared to last. If Thomas Castellanos delivers on these lofty expectations, the Seminoles should be back to being a College Football Playoff contender.