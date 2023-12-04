Ohio State football is likely going to have a new starting quarterback next season following the news that Kyle McCord is entering the transfer portal, according to ESPN's Adam Rittenberg.

This stunner comes after the Buckeyes went 11-1 in the 2023-24 season and finished short of the College Football Playoff. McCord posted 3,170 passing yards, 24 touchdowns, six interceptions and a 65.8 completion percentage in what his first year as the No. 1 QB on the depth chart.

He performed well at many points of the campaign, most notably leading Ohio State to a game-winning drive versus Notre Dame in South Bend (No. 9 at the time) with less than a minute-and-a-half remaining. McCord's clutch play earned the team a massive resume booster and solidified its status as an early CFP darling.

Ultimately, however, the junior signal-caller could not muster the same heroics in a pivotal road matchup against Michigan on Nov. 25, which is arguably the most highly-anticipated annual showdown in the sport. McCord completed 18-of-30 pass attempts for 271 yards and two touchdowns but also threw two costly interceptions that helped contribute to a 30-24 loss, including one on the Buckeyes' final drive.

Despite the other positives, that disheartening result defines the program's season. Ohio State football lost to its detested foe for a third consecutive year, missed out on the Big Ten Championship and fell to No. 7 in the Playoff rankings. And now, Kyle McCord prepares to move forward.

Although his Buckeyes' career ends on a bitter note, he made a strong impression overall and should attract plenty of interest in the transfer portal. Both player and program hope for a brighter conclusion to 2024.