Ohio State football fans are feeling the pain once again as a Texas win eliminated Ohio State from the College Football Playoff.

Ohio State football finds themselves once again on the outside looking in of the College Football Playoff. The Buckeyes are officially out of the CFP following Texas' win in the Big 12 Championship over Oklahoma State. Ohio State remains out for another season despite losing one game all year.

Ohio State had a fantastic season, going 11-1 with quality wins over Notre Dame and Penn State. Their only loss was a very close defeat at the hands of Michigan. That 30-24 loss to the Wolverines also kept Ohio State out of the Big Ten Championship, which severely diminished the team's chances of making the CFP. Michigan fans didn't fail to let Buckeyes nation know how much it must hurt for them to see the team once again blocked from reaching that pinnacle.

The Texas Longhorns eliminated Ohio State officially from the CFP Saturday by demolishing the Oklahoma State Cowboys 49-21 in the Big 12 championship. It was Texas' final appearance as a member of the Big 12 in the conference championship game, as the team moves on to the SEC for the 2024 season along with Oklahoma. Texas' final football game as an official member of the Big 12 conference will be its upcoming bowl game.

Ohio State still has plenty to hang their hat on. The team is 11-1 and will play most likely in one of the best bowl games in the college football schedule. The team still has a chance to win 12 games and finish in the top 10 in the final college football rankings of the season.

But that might not be enough to ease the pain of many Ohio State fans, who will possibly have to watch their rival Michigan go to the CFP once again. One can be sure that Ohio State Buckeye fans will probably be cheering for Iowa in the Big Ten Championship game Saturday night. An Iowa upset victory might just keep Michigan from getting in the CFP, too.

Saturday night's contests will reveal all the answers.