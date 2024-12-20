As Ohio State football gears up for a potential College Football Playoff run, head coach Ryan Day has the challenge of overcoming the team's recent transfer portal departures. Among them on Friday, offensive lineman Zenuae Michalski has decided to play elsewhere in 2025.

Michalski announced his transfer portal decision, per Hayes Fawcett of On3 Sports. The timing couldn't be more difficult, as Buckeyes are set for their first-round clash with Tennessee in the CFP.

“BREAKING: Ohio State OL Zenuae Michalski plans to enter the Transfer Portal, he tells On3 Sports.

The 6’6 315 OL appeared in 19 games for the Buckeyes. 1 year of eligibility remaining.”

Michalski added some much-needed depth offensively for the Buckeyes, and especially for next season. It's uncertain how drastically this will change OSU's game plan just one day before the biggest game of the year, but it's not a great sign for an offensive front that has endured constant shuffling. They have just one senior starter in Josh Fryar.

Ryan Day optimistic about Ohio State football's CFP matchup

The Buckeyes place enormous value on the running game, given that they have two of the most powerful playmakers at the position in Quinshon Judkins and TreVeyon Henderson. The confidence is still there no matter what they wind up showing on the O-line.

Day previously addressed earlier in December that offensive tackle would be atop the list of priorities this offseason.

“That's the one area there that I feel like we got to make sure that we're going to be moving forward into the next few weeks addressing. We have to do that,” Day said, per Dan Hope of Eleven Warriors.

As the weather appears to be looking very brisk in Columbus, Ohio on Saturday night, Day and offensive coordinator Chip Kelly could potentially try to establish the run early against the SEC opponent.