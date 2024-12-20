The first-ever 12-team College Football Playoff is almost here. The regular season is done, conference champions have been crowned, and the field is set. This is a major change in college football that fans have been excited about, and on December 20th, the playoff will get underway. Things will start with first-round games being on the campus of the higher-seeded teams. This is the first time that playoff games will be played on campus, and one of them will be at Ohio Stadium, as the Ohio State football team will be hosting Tennessee.

Both the Buckeyes and the Volunteers are sitting at 10-2, and they did enough to make the playoff, but both teams are feeling very differently coming into this game. This is a win for Tennessee as this has been a successful year, but Ohio State has not met expectations, and they are coming off of one of the worst losses in program history as they ended the regular season with a loss to 6-5 Michigan at home as 20-point favorites.

Before we talk more about this Tennessee football team and their potential playoff run, let's take a deeper look at both the Buckeyes and the Volunteers.

The College Football Playoff expansion helps teams like Tennessee

The Tennessee football team had a lot of good years in the four-team College Football Playoff era, but they were never good enough to make the playoffs. The Volunteers had a very similar season this year compared to their best years in the four-team playoff era, and now they can qualify.

Tennessee didn't do anything special this season, but they did enough to get into the playoff, and right now, that's all that matters. Now, they need to find a way to get over the hump because they will need to go on quite a run if they are going to win it all.

If the Volunteers are going to make it past the first round, they are going to need to overcome a big obstacle.

Ohio State has already failed to accomplish 2/3 of their goals

The Ohio State football team came into their game against Michigan in 2023, ranked #2 in the country, and they were 11-0. Michigan was ranked #3, and they were also 11-0. The Buckeyes had lost two in a row against the Wolverines, and Michigan was without head coach Jim Harbaugh for the game. Ohio State was in a good position to beat their rival, win the Big Ten, and win a national championship. We know what happened next.

Michigan beat Ohio State in 2023 and went on to win it all. The Wolverines lost just about their entire team from a player and coach standpoint after, while the Buckeyes reloaded and got even stronger in the transfer portal. They built a national title or bust squad.

The goals were simple this year: Beat Michigan, win the Big Ten, win it all. The Buckeyes had everything in front of them, and then they suffered a disastrous loss to the Wolverines, and they missed out on a Big Ten title. This super team has not delivered, but if they can achieve that final goal, Ohio State football fans will feel a whole lot better about missing the other two.

Ohio State definitely needs to play a lot better this weekend than they did the last time they played. Here are three predictions for the game.

Will Howard will throw two touchdown passes

Will Howard struggled in his most recent performance as he threw two costly picks against Michigan in a 13-10 loss. He needs to be better this weekend as the Ohio State football team will need to be better through the air. Howard will have a good game as he will toss two touchdown passes.

Jeremiah Smith will score touchdown

Jeremiah Smith had a big first half against Michigan and he scored the only touchdown of the game for the Buckeyes. Then, he got zero targets in the second half. He needs to have a big game on Saturday, and Ohio State will find a way to get him the ball often. Smith will score two touchdowns.

Ohio State will win 38-24

Ohio State is going to be playing angry in this game after their loss against Michigan. They will be at home. It’ll be tough for them to make a run all the way to a national championship, but they should be able to get a win in front of their home crowd on Saturday night. The Buckeyes will win 38-24.

Tennessee and Ohio State will kick off at 8:00 ET from Ohio Stadium in Columbus on December 21st, and the game will be airing on ABC/ESPN. The Buckeyes are currently favored by 7.5 points.

College Football Playoff preview

December 20th is when the College Football Playoff will officially get underway, and this one is going to be a lot of fun. The playoff has expanded from four teams to 12, so that means we get more football and a longer season. Let's take a look at what the playoffs will look like this year.

The first game of the College Football Playoff will go down on a Friday night in South Bend, Indiana, as seven-seed Notre Dame will be hosting 10-seed Indiana. The battle for the Hoosier state. Both of these teams are sitting at 11-1, and the Fighting Irish are favored by 7.5 points. This one will kick off at 8:00 ET, and the game will be airing on ABC/ESPN.

There is just one game on Friday night, and then six-seed Penn State and 11-seed SMU will kick off the Saturday slate. This one will kick off at noon ET, and the game will be airing on TNT and streaming on Max.

The afternoon game on the 21st will feature five-seed Texas and 12-seed Clemson. The Tigers will be hitting the road to take on the Longhorns, and they are big underdogs. This game will kick off at 4:00 ET, and it will be airing on TNT and streaming on Max. Texas is favored by 11 points.

The final game of the first round will take place under the lights in Columbus, as it will be this matchup that we have already discussed between nine-seed Tennessee and eight-seed Ohio State. It's going to be a good one.

We have four other teams that have not been discussed yet as the top four seeds received byes into the quarterfinals. One seed, Oregon, will play the winner of Tennessee and Ohio State on New Year's Day in the Rose Bowl. Two-seed Georgia will play the winner of Notre Dame and Indiana on New Year's Day in the Sugar Bowl. Three-seed Boise State will play the winner of Penn State and SMU on New Year's Eve in the Fiesta Bowl. Lastly, four-seed Arizona State will play the winner of Clemson and Texas on New Year's Day in the Peach Bowl.

This is a College Football Playoff format that we have never seen before, and it is going to be a fun one.