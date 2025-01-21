Ohio State football's loss to Michigan at the end of the regular season led to a lot of stress for coach Ryan Day. Day and his family required around the clock security following that game, per The Athletic.

Day and his family received police protection, after the Wolverines upset Ohio State in the final game. It was the fourth straight loss to Michigan for Ohio State. The Buckeyes seemed to respond well to that situation, however, as the team then made a thunderous run through the College Football Playoff.

Several people have come to the defense of Day following the Michigan loss, including national championship winning coach Nick Saban.

Day and company are now national champions, after defeating Notre Dame on Monday night. It was the first national championship for Ohio State football in a decade, and it brought out the emotions of alum Kirk Herbstreit. Herbstreit famously teared up on camera following the Ohio State win.

Ohio State football will now turn to 2025

The Buckeyes won four games to claim this year's CFP national title. Despite losing to Michigan and Oregon, Ohio State entered the CFP as an at-large. The squad then defeated Tennessee, Oregon, Texas and finally the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

Ohio State will now have to find out if it has the right pieces to head back to the CFP in 2025. The Buckeyes are likely to lose transfer quarterback Will Howard, as well as several other key standouts.

One player who can return but may not choose to come back is Jeremiah Smith. The outstanding freshman wide receiver had a fantastic season for the Buckeyes. Smith finished his 2024 campaign with 76 receptions for 1,315 yards and 15 touchdowns.

Smith played very well in the national championship against Notre Dame. The receiver posted five receptions for 88 yards and a touchdown in the game. He had two games in the CFP with more than 100 yards receiving. Smith's stock is clearly at an all-time high.

Day's next job is to find the right pieces to get Ohio State football back in the CFP next season. The Buckeyes have a solid recruiting class, including quarterback Tavien St. Clair. St. Clair is a five-star recruit, per On3, that will likely compete for the starting job next season.

Ohio State football opens the 2025 schedule with an August game against Texas. Ohio State fans hope that Day can keep the good times rolling in Columbus.