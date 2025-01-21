Ohio State football coach Ryan Day has received criticism for losing to Michigan four years in a row. Day's family is revealing more about how difficult that criticism has been for them and for the head coach. It was especially difficult this year, when Michigan upset the Buckeyes.

“We had security at our house. School was really bad,” Day's son R.J. said, per The Athletic. “I didn't really leave the house much 'til after the Tennessee game. It was rough, but you've gotta hang on in those rough times because eventually things will turn back around again.”

The Tennessee game was the first round College Football Playoff matchup for Ohio State. That contest came about three weeks after the Buckeyes lost to Michigan.

Day absolutely quieted that storm of criticism, after leading Ohio State to a CFP national championship title. The Buckeyes defeated Notre Dame on Monday, 34-23, after picking up four victories in the expanded event.

Day also received a strong defense from legendary head coach Nick Saban, ahead of the CFP final.

Ryan Day won his first championship at Ohio State

Expectations are always high at Ohio State. The football program is a blue-blood with multiple national championships. Before this season, though, the expectations were even higher than normal. Ohio State's former coach Urban Meyer said this team was as good as he had ever seen.

Ohio State was favored to win the Big Ten championship. Those plans were derailed after the squad lost at Oregon, and then to Michigan in the final game of the regular season. The anger and frustration spilled over for Ohio State fans.

Day took all of that criticism in stride, and even seemed to understand where some of it was coming from.

“I don't think I need to have a sales pitch. I feel their frustration. There's no way to defend losing four years in a row,” Day said, per Bleacher Report. “Sometimes, when you're really close and feel frustrated, you got to push through. And that's what we're gonna do.”

Day certainly did all he could to address that frustration. Ohio State football won the CFP after winning four consecutive games. The Buckeyes had to beat Tennessee, Oregon, Texas and finally Notre Dame to claim the national championship.

While there will still be critics, Day certainly has shown that he can win a national championship in Columbus.