The top players for the Penn State and Ohio State football teams are already anticipating their game in the 2023 season. Penn State cornerback Kalen King recently discussed the contest and his matchup with Ohio State football star Marvin Harrison Jr. More than three months away from the pivotal Big Ten game, Marvin Harrison Jr. is also ready for the challenge.

King told Pro Football Focus that he “can't wait” to face Harrison Jr. and the Ohio State football team on Oct 21. Harrison Jr. responded to King's comments on Twitter, seemingly showing a healthy respect for his rival.

“I’m very excited to go up against him,” King told PFF. “Marvin Harrison Jr. is a very good player. He’s got all the intangibles from size, speed, catch radius and run after catch. That’s the perfect challenge for me, and that’s the challenge I need to put myself up against if I want to be the top in the country. That matchup is very important, and I can’t wait for it.”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

A strong case can be made that Harrison Jr. is the best wide receiver ahead of the 2023 college football season. The junior had 77 receptions for 1,263 yards and 14 touchdowns last season. Harrison Jr.'s most impressive performance came in the Ohio State football team's 44-31 win over Penn State. He torched the Nittany Lions to the tune of 1o catches and 185 yards.

Ohio State is considered to be next season's top national championship contender that doesn't play in the SEC. The Buckeyes came up just short against Georgia in the CFP semifinal.

Penn State beat Utah in the Rose Bowl.