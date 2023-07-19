FOX College Football posted a question about what the best wide receiver room of all time is, and Ohio State football wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. responded to the tweet declaring that the 2021 Ohio State spring wide receiver room is the best. After looking at the list of names, it is easy to see why Marvin Harrison Jr. would say that.

Ohio State’s 2021 spring WR room: Kamryn Babb

Jayden Ballard

Emeka Egbuka

Julian Fleming

Marvin Harrison Jr.

Xavier Johnson

Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Chris Olave

Sam Wiglusz

Jameson Williams

Garrett Wilson Absolutely stacked. https://t.co/UASY2i64Y0 — Josh Poloha (@JorshP) July 19, 2023

The 2021 Ohio State spring wide receiver room included Harrison Jr., Garrett Wilson, Jameson Williams, Chris Olave and Emeka Egbuka.

Harrison Jr. and Emeka Egbuka are expected to be high picks in the NFL Draft. The rest of those players have been picked in the first round. Garrett Wilson had a strong rookie year with the New York Jets. Chris Olave had a successful first year with the New Orleans Saints as well. Jameson Williams was drafted high by the Detroit Lions, but has not played much due to injury and is suspended for six games due to violating the NFL's gambling policy.

There were a lot of talented players in that room, so much that one of the first-round draft picks had to leave the program to get playing time with Alabama.

The stories of their careers are still to be written, but at least two of those players have proven to be good at the NFL level. With how highly touted Harrison Jr. and Egbuka are, it would be a surprise if neither of those players do not make an impact in the NFL. It will be interesting to look back on this question years from now.