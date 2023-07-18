Recruitment season is underway and some coaches have been making their programs more attractive for high school recruits. A part of this whole fiasco would be coaches developing mentorship roles with the new recruits. The best at doing this is Ryan Day's Ohio State football with Justin Frye as one of their men. They may also be the reason for Brandon Baker's Buckeyes commitment in the near future.

Brandon Baker is a highly-touted recruit for the 2024 class. It is no surprise that Nebraska and Ohio State football want him on their rosters. Although, coaches Ryan Day and Justin Frye may have already worked their magic to sway the young offensive tackle's decision, via Gregg Biggins of 247 Sports.

“I liked all the visits but Ohio State was my favorite one. I just really like the coaches there, Coach Day, and I’m very close with coach Justin Frye,” the young prospect said.

Baker also outlined why Frye and the Buckeyes are able to give exactly what he needs come his college football stint.