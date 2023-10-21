The game of the week in college football in week eight was between Ohio State football and Penn State football in Columbus, Ohio. ESPN's College GameDay and Fox Sports' Big Noon Kickoff both aired their live shows from the game, and it ended up being a pretty close battle throughout. The Nittany Lions came into this game with an undefeated record and ranked #7 in the country, while the Buckeyes came into it undefeated and ranked #3 in the country. This game had massive Big Ten title implications as the conference race is essentially between Penn State, Ohio State and Michigan. The winner of this game put themselves into a good position.

It was Ohio State football that came out on top in this one. It was a close, defensive slugfest throughout, and the Buckeyes eventually outlasted the Nittany Lions to earn a 20-12 win. Ohio State's defense was swarming all day long, and they were also extremely fortunate to have wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. on their team.

Marvin Harrison Jr., or as Gus Johnson likes to say, Maserati Marv, finished the game with 11 receptions for 162 yards and one touchdown. That is a better stat line than every Penn State WR combined. The Nittany Lions' receiving corps finished with 10 catches for 118 yards and one touchdown. That says a lot about how talented Harrison Jr. is, and also how talented this Ohio State defense is. They didn't let Drew Allar and his receivers get any groove going in this one.

With the win, Ohio State football sets themselves up nicely for the remainder of the season. They will likely be favored in every game except for their regular season finale against Michigan. The Buckeyes will likely be 11-0 going into that matchup, and the Big Ten could yet again come down to The Game on Thanksgiving weekend. As for Penn State, the Nittany Lions will have to beat Michigan and then hope that the Wolverines can defeat the Buckeyes to set up a three way tie. It should be a fun finish to the season in the Big Ten East.