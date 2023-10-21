Only a day ago it seemed that the Ohio State football team would be without TreVeyon Henderson for the third straight game, but on ESPN's College Gameday, Buckeyes coach Ryan Day shared that Henderson would be a game-time decision for a major Big Ten showdown with Penn State. This will come as a big surprise to both Buckeyes fans and the Nittany Lions, considering Henderson was listed as Out on the official injury report that Ohio State sent to the Big Ten, according to Pete Thamel of ESPN.

The possible return of TreVeyon Henderson should provide a massive boost to an Ohio State football team that is ranked 3rd in the nation and looking to make their sixth College Football Playoff appearance since the NCAA moved on from the BCS ahead of the 2014 season. Henderson was dominant his freshman season, rushing for over 1,200 yards, scoring 19 total touchdowns, and breaking Archie Griffin's freshman record for single game rushing yards. It's an even bigger boost for the Buckeyes since TreVeyon Henderson is not the only running back who has been dealing with injuries. Miyan Williams and Chip Trayanum are both expected to return from injuries today too, according to Thamel.

In addition to all of the additions in the Buckeyes backfield, it looks like there is a possibility that star wide receiver Emeke Egbuka could take the field today too. Ohio State football coach Ryan Day stated that Egbuka was a game-time decision as well, according to Bruce Feldman of The Athletic.