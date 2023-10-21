One of the biggest games in the Big Ten took place on Saturday in Columbus, Ohio as #7 Penn State football hit the road to take on #3 Ohio State football. Both of these teams came into the matchup undefeated, and most people are under the assumption that the Big Ten will come down to Penn State, Ohio State and Michigan. The West division doesn't come close at all to matchup up with the East as the first place team is currently Iowa. Because of that, this game between the Nittany Lions and Buckeyes was a massive one for conference championship implications.

Back in 2016, Penn State pulled off a huge upset win against Ohio State football en route to a Big Ten title. They have not defeated the Buckeyes since then, but they came into this game confident and feeling like they had a chance to break the streak. Unfortunately for the Nittany Lions, that streak was not broken. It was a defensive slugfest, and Ohio State ended up outlasting Penn State to earn a 20-12 win. Because of that, the Buckeyes will likely be 11-0 going into their big rivalry game with Michigan at the end of the season.

Former Ohio State football head coach Urban Meyer is now an analyst for Fox, and he was at the game today with his work crew. After the big win, he had a reaction that Buckeyes everywhere loved to see.

Best thing about 7-0… — Urban Meyer (@CoachUrbanMeyer) October 21, 2023

Ohio State fans love to see that tweet, and they all know the exact response that he is looking for.

The chance to go 8-0 will come next weekend when Ohio State hits the road for a night game at Wisconsin. That matchup looked a lot more daunting a couple weeks ago, but the Badgers don't appear to be as good as people thought they would be.

As for Penn State, the Nittany Lions will take on Michigan in a few weeks with a chance to save their season. If the Wolverines win that one, the Big Ten will come down to Michigan and Ohio State's late November battle in Ann Arbor.