Ohio State football wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. got injured on the first offensive play of the second half in the team's win over Notre Dame, and after a bye week, Ryan Day simply said “yeah” when asked if he would be a full go this week ahead of the game against Maryland, according to Bill Rabinowitz of the Columbus Dispatch.

It is a relief for Ohio State football that Marvin Harrison Jr. is good to go. He was hurt when a Notre Dame football player fell on the back of his ankle. It did not look good when the injury initially happened.

Harrison is a great player for quarterback Kyle McCord to lean on. The receiver duo of Harrison and Emeka Egbuka makes things a lot easier for Kyle McCord. The pass to Emeka Egbuka to set up the game-winning touchdown was huge, and shows what the Ohio State offense can do with the threats they have at wide receiver.

Ryan Day and Ohio State football made their path to the College Football Playoff much easier this season. They remain undefeated, and have two big tests for the rest of the regular season. The Buckeyes will play Penn State a couple of weeks from now in the middle of October. As always, the regular season wraps up with a big rivalry game against Michigan. The Wolverines look like a top team in the country, so it will be a huge game.

For now, Harrison is expected to be a full go, which is huge news.