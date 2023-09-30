Michigan football legend Desmond Howard is in another contentious discussion with Ohio State football fans.

Saturday on ESPN's College GameDay, Howard — who was a Heisman Trophy-winner and first-team All-American with the Wolverines — called Buckeye coach Ryan Day “thin-skinned” for his comments about Notre Dame great and former ESPN analyst Lou Holtz after Ohio State football beat the Fighting Irish last week.

“The last thing he should have did was come after Lou Holtz,” Howard said. “Enjoy the moment, talk about the success of your team. But don't come after an elderly, old man the way that he did.”

Howard also spoke about Washington State football coach Jake Dickert's criticism of College GameDay host Lee Corso, who said the Cougars' game against Oregon State football last Saturday is “The Nobody Wants Us Bowl” since the Cougars and Beavers are the only teams remaining from the Pac-12 after 10 teams depart in 2024.

“I was turned off by it,” Howard said. “I thought that it was thin-skinned, they were hypersensitive, and it wasn't their best moments at all.”

Holtz said he believed Notre Dame would be Ohio State. Holtz said the Buckeyes were less physical than teams they most recently lost to under Day, which he felt would happen again versus the Fighting Irish.

After the Buckeyes won, Day said the following in a postgame interview.

“I'd like to see where Lou Holtz is right now,” Day said. “What he said about our team, I cannot believe.

“This is a tough team right here. We're proud to be from Ohio. It's always been Ohio against the world, and it will continue to be Ohio against the world.”

Ohio State football is No. 4 in the AP Top 25. The Buckeyes are favorites to win the Big Ten and will have a huge test against No. 2 Michigan at the end of their season on the road.