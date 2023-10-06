Ohio State football has the luxury of having perhaps the best wide receiver in all of college football in Marvin Harrison Jr, but he unfortunately injured his ankle a couple weeks ago. The Buckeyes had a huge road game against Notre Dame, and they escaped with a win, but Harrison Jr did pay the price. He has been battling the injury ever since, and he is still dealing with it as Ohio State's next game against Maryland football looms.

Luckily for the Buckeyes, the injury isn't anything super serious as it is just a sprain, and it hasn't kept Marvin Harrison Jr off of the practice field. It will also not keep him off of the playing field this week as he is planning to play through the injury against the Terrapins.

“It's good enough,” Harrison Jr said according to an article from USA Today. “I would say it’s worse than the one last year, but still, I’m good enough to play.”

If Harrison Jr did have to sit out, that would be a major blow for this Buckeyes team. Even when he is isn't at 100%, he is still one of the best players in college football. Head coach Ryan Day knows that, and he is feeling good about where Harrison Jr is at right now.

“It looks good,” Ryan Day said. “He’s had a really good week of practice and looks ready to roll.”

That's great news for Ohio State football. They have a tricky matchup this week against a Maryland football team that is quietly 5-0, and if the Buckeyes were without their star receiver, the game would become even trickier.