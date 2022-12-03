In one of the most thrilling games of the college football season so far, the Kansas State Wildcats prevailed over the TCU Horned Frogs by a 31-28 score on Saturday to claim their first Big 12 title since 2012.

The Wildcats had multiple keen contributors on offense in this conference matchup, from Will Howard throwing a pair of touchdowns to Deuce Vaughn recording 100-plus rushing yards for the eighth time in his campaign.

While Kansas State built a double-digit lead in the second half, TCU did claw its way back to draw level at a 28-28 score in the late stages of the fourth quarter. But after a crucial goal-line stand by the Kansas State defense against the Max Duggan-led TCU offense in the first overtime period, kicker Ty Zentner stepped up to the plate in the following possession to clinch the win for the Wildcats via a game-winning 31-yard field goal.

Debate has now ensued on whether the No. 3 ranked team in the nation in TCU deserves to secure a spot in this season’s College Football Playoff. On Twitter, discussion has already ramped up on this matter, with many backing TCU to make the CFP for the first time in school history.

Others are not necessarily convinced with TCU at this stage in the season and believe that the Alabama Crimson Tide should make the CFP over the Horned Frogs.

RECOMMENDED
TCU, College Football Playoff

Big 12 commissioner surprises no one with TCU College Football Playoff take

Gerard Samillano ·

College Football Odds: Best bets as Championship Week is in full swing

College Football Odds: Best bets as Championship Week is in full swing

David Rooney ·

Kansas State TCU prediction

Big-12 Championship Odds: Kansas State vs. TCU prediction, odds and pick – 12/3/2022

Brendan Smith ·

TCU and Alabama are now looking ahead to the College Football Playoff Selection Show coming up on Sunday.