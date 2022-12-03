By Steve Zavala · 2 min read

In one of the most thrilling games of the college football season so far, the Kansas State Wildcats prevailed over the TCU Horned Frogs by a 31-28 score on Saturday to claim their first Big 12 title since 2012.

The Wildcats had multiple keen contributors on offense in this conference matchup, from Will Howard throwing a pair of touchdowns to Deuce Vaughn recording 100-plus rushing yards for the eighth time in his campaign.

While Kansas State built a double-digit lead in the second half, TCU did claw its way back to draw level at a 28-28 score in the late stages of the fourth quarter. But after a crucial goal-line stand by the Kansas State defense against the Max Duggan-led TCU offense in the first overtime period, kicker Ty Zentner stepped up to the plate in the following possession to clinch the win for the Wildcats via a game-winning 31-yard field goal.

Debate has now ensued on whether the No. 3 ranked team in the nation in TCU deserves to secure a spot in this season’s College Football Playoff. On Twitter, discussion has already ramped up on this matter, with many backing TCU to make the CFP for the first time in school history.

TCU should still get into the PLAYOFFS don’t take that away from them… MAX DUGGAN FOR HEISMAN! — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) December 3, 2022

I hope (and think) that TCU will still make the Playoff. Undefeated until the final game and lost in overtime to a team they already beat. I would even keep ‘em at No. 3. But boy did this all get so much messier over the last 18 hours. — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) December 3, 2022

TCU should stay at #3 because they lost in the Conference Championship Game to a top 10 opponent at a neutral site. Ohio State should stay at #4 because they were blown out AT HOME in a rivalry game against a top 10 opponent. — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) December 3, 2022

Others are not necessarily convinced with TCU at this stage in the season and believe that the Alabama Crimson Tide should make the CFP over the Horned Frogs.

TCU has had a magical season, but they’re not one of the best 4 teams in the country. — Big Game Boomer (@BigGameBoomer) December 3, 2022

Alabama should be in over TCU. Don’t really care how you look at it Alabama is clearly the better football team — Austin Randolph (@austinsrandolph) December 3, 2022

TCU and Alabama are now looking ahead to the College Football Playoff Selection Show coming up on Sunday.