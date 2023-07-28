Ohio State football tight end Cade Stover has a unique request for name, image, and likeness (NIL) deals — he would like to be paid in tractors.

When asked to estimate how much money he has been able to make in NIL so far during Big Ten Media Day, Stover said, “I don't know … I'd rather be paid in tractors, to be honest with you,” per Caleb Spinner of Sports Illustrated.

Stover then expanded on his passion for farming, which is something he shares with his father, Trevor. When he's not on the field for the Buckeyes, Stover loves helping on the family farm and working with his dad. Stover said, “That's what wakes me up in the morning. … having the opportunity to do that with him and having the opportunity to hopefully come back one day and expand on that,” per Caleb Spinner.

Thanks to his combined interests, Stover has been able to score deals with an agriculture company, Ag-Pro. Stover and Ag-Pro have already collaborated on a video for his social media. He hopes for more of these opportunities, saying,”I've had a lot of cool opportunities from football to help our farm, so he's been very happy with that and so have I,” per Caleb Spinner.

Cade Stover is entering his fifth season with Ohio State after initially joining the team in 2019 as a linebacker before being moved to defensive end and then tight end. He earned his first big time honor as a college football player in 2022 when he was named to the third team All-Big Ten.