By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

The Ohio State Buckeyes can certainly use good news to lift their feelings up after a painful loss in the College Football Playoff semifinals against the Georgia Bulldogs, so here’s one to cheer Ohio Stage football up: tight end Cade Stover is coming back for another year in Columbus.

The senior made the announcement via his Twitter account, simply saying “I AM COMING BACK.”

Stover was fourth among Ohio State football players in the 2022 college football season with 406 receiving yards to go with five touchdowns on 36 receptions. He was among the main options downfield for Ohio State football quarterback CJ Stroud, though, he was not able to play much against Georgia, as he injured his back in the first quarter. He left that game with just a reception for seven receiving yards in the loss to the Bulldogs.

It was a performance Stover probably did not like to define his last game in Ohio State football uniform, so he decided to give the Buckeyes another go. In the 2022 college football regular season, the Buckeyes finished second in the nation with 44.2 points per game and ninth with 490.2 total yards per outing.

Stover did not start as a tight end for the Buckeyes. He played for Ohio State originally on defense as a linebacker and even appeared as one when the Buckeyes took down the Utah Utes last year in the Rose Bowl. Overall, Cade Stover has 482 receiving yards and five touchdowns on 41 receptions across 23 games for Ohio State football, so far.