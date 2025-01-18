Ohio State football is preparing for its national championship game appearance. The Buckeyes are getting some positive injury updates ahead of the contest. Defensive players Denzel Burke and JT Tuimoloau are both feeling good and expect to be available, per ESPN.

Tuimoloau is a defensive end, that has been battling an ankle injury suffered in the College Football Playoff semis. The defensive end compared the injury to a little basketball ankle roll.

“I feel really good,” he said, per the outlet.

That's good news for Ohio State football fans. Tuimoloau has been terrific; he has 11.5 sacks this season and 30 solo tackles. He's also forced two fumbles for a hard-edged Buckeyes defense.

Burke is a cornerback who has 34 solo tackles this season, to go with two interceptions. The corner is also feeling well after suffering an injury against Texas. He had a shoulder injury in that game, and left the contest.

Ohio State is looking for its first CFP title under Ryan Day

Ohio State football missed the Big Ten Championship game this season, but still managed an at-large bid in the CFP. The Buckeyes made quick work of Tennessee, then defeated Oregon and Texas.

Ohio State coach Ryan Day thinks his team is well-poised, heading into the CFP final.

“When you have momentum, you've got to keep it. I feel like we've continued to get stronger as the season's gone on. We've had a plan on how we were going to do that, and so now, again, we have to be at our best,” Day said, per Eleven Warriors. “The whole plan has been to get to this point right now, and so we have a couple more days to get prepared to go do it.”

The Buckeyes were thought by many this season to be the best team in college football. That changed after losses to Oregon and then a very disappointing defeat against Michigan, to end the regular season.

Despite that disappointment, Day and company were able to refocus heading into the CFP. Ohio State is led by transfer quarterback Will Howard from Kansas State, who has thrown for 3,779 yards this season.

Day feels his team is in the right mindset going into Monday. The squad is trying to approach the game as a typical business trip.

“Guys will take care of their bodies, and they'll wake up in the morning and have a typical Thursday practice plan for us, so meetings, walk-throughs,” Day added. “Practice over at Mercedes-Benz, come back and watch the film and have a full day, but it's all about preparation, and I think that's what we all understand.”

Ohio State football plays Notre Dame Monday. Notre Dame enters the final after defeating Indiana, Georgia and Penn State.