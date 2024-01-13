Ohio State football is bringing back its weapons in the fight for a win against Michigan and a shot at a National Title. Defensive star JT Tuimoloau has announced he'll forgo the draft and return to the program, with many Buckeyes saying they have “unfinished business.” Head coach Ryan Day and Ohio State football capped off the 2023 season with a loss at Michigan and a bowl game loss in the Cotton Bowl. Tuimoloau spoke on his return and the opportunity to run it back with the Buckeyes.

“Thank you for making me so wonderfully complex, your workmanship is marvelous- how well I know it … With heartfelt gratitude to my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. A sense of unfinished business, and an unbreakable bond with my Buckeye brothers, I am standing firm into my decision to return,” said Tuimoloau, via Instagram.

The Buckeyes have announced a multitude of starters heading back to Columbus while adding key pieces through the transfer portal. Day seems like he's going all in for the 2024 season, acquiring Will Howard, Quinshon Judkins, and Set McClaughlin, via the portal. A couple of players on their way back with Tuimoloau are Emeka Egbuka, Denzel Burke, Jack Sawyer, Donovan Jackson, and TreVeyon Henderson.

With one of the most loaded starting cores in the country, Ohio State football should be one of the leading candidates to win the National Championship in 2024. A player like Tuimoloau, who ended the previous season with five sacks and 38 tackles helps the Buckeyes stay grounded in the trenches. Their biggest task will be Michigan in the regular season, but Ohio State will be hosting that game in 2024, giving them the advantage for the Big Ten title and 12-team playoffs.