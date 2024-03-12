Ohio State football has taken a step closer to landing 2025 class 4-star prospect tight end Nate Roberts after he whittled down his list to five schools, including the Buckeyes. Roberts now has only Ohio State, Oregon Ducks, Penn State Nittany Lions, Oklahoma Sooners, and Ole Miss Rebels.
“I would like to thank each school who has recruited me to this point. I will always be grateful for those opportunities, and for those relationships. From this point forward I will focus on my Top 5,” Roberts posted on X on Monday.
Roberts, who is from Washington, Oklahoma, recently told On3 what makes Ohio State football stand out from his point of view.
“Ohio State has always been a top school for me. They’ve proven to me that they will produce me into a 1st round TE. They’ve put in so much effort recruiting me, they’ve definitely done the best out of anybody,” Roberts said.
Roberts has a scheduled visit with Ohio State football on June 7 after he makes stops at Ole Miss (April 7) and Penn State (May 31). After the visit with the Buckeyes, he will go to Eugene (June 14) and to Norman (June 21) to meet up with Oregon and Oklahoma, respectively.
Among other teams that extended offers to Roberts were the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Alabama Crimson Tide, California Golden Bears, Kansas State Wildcats, Florida State Seminoles, Mississippi State Bulldogs, Oklahoma State Cowboys, and Texas Tech Red Raiders.
The Ohio State football target is ranked as the No. 1 overall tight end by 247 Sports and No. 7 tight end nationally by On3.