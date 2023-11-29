Cade Stover is the first Ohio State football player to ever win the Kwalik-Clark Tight End of the Year award.

The Ohio State football team lost their third straight game against rival Michigan on Saturday, and they are now 11-1 and ranked #6 in the country. There is still a chance that the Buckeyes make the playoff, however, they just need a little bit of chaos in this weekend's conference championship slate. It happened to Ohio State last year, it could happen again. Despite the heartbreaking loss to Michigan over the weekend, the Buckeyes are still one of the best teams in the country, and that is evident in the release of postseason Big Ten awards.

Ohio State football saw numerous players on both sides of the ball get All-Big Ten honors, and one of the biggest honors that a Buckeye received was the Kwalik-Clark Tight End of the Year award that was won by Cade Stover. Stover had a remarkable regular season, and he is the first Ohio State player to ever win the award, according to an article from Cleveland.com.

Cade Stover finished the Ohio State regular season with 41 receptions for 576 yards and five touchdowns. In the biggest game of the season against Michigan, he had three receptions for 42 yards.

Stover and the Buckeyes will now anxiously watch conference championship weekend as they hope to get a berth into the College Football Playoff. They snuck in last season despite getting blown out by the Wolverines at home in the final week of the regular season, and they almost pulled off the upset against Georgia in the semis. If Stover and Ohio State do find themselves in the CFP once again, they are capable of making some noise.