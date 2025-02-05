Ohio State football sustained a massive loss after its national title win by losing offensive coordinator Chip Kelly. Head coach Ryan Day, however, now has Kelly's replacement in place. And it's a Buckeyes legend who'll now call the plays.

Day is elevating wide receivers coach Brian Hartline to offensive coordinator, per Pete Nakos of On3.com Wednesday. He succeeds Kelly as he'll join the Las Vegas Raiders. Hartline is credited for recruiting then developing a deep lineup of wide receivers.

Hartline lured Marvin Harrison Jr. to Columbus and turned him into a Heisman Trophy finalist, then eventual first round selection in the NFL Draft. Jaxon Smith-Njigba is another past protege of Hartline before he rose as a first round talent. Emeka Egbuka is commanding his own day one of the draft attention for the 2025 class. Freshman Jeremiah Smith, though, represents Hartline's most dynamic find.

Hartline also will shed his co-offensive coordinator duties to take full reins of Kelly's old spot.

Chip Kelly replacement is past Ohio State standout

Hartline is considered a Buckeyes lifer. He's coached and played for the university.

The incoming OC played 2006 to 2008 for the Buckeyes, playing in 38 total games. He caught 90 total passes for 1,429 yards and scored 12 receiving touchdowns.

Hartline eventually made his way to the league via the fourth round of the 2009 draft. The Miami Dolphins handed him his first league opportunity. He went on to play in South Beach from 2009 to 2014 before joining the Cleveland Browns in 2015. Hartline delivered two 1,000-yard seasons in 2012 and 2013.

The 6-foot-2, 200-pound WR eventually took up coaching two seasons after his playing career ended. He joined OSU as offensive quality control assistant in 2017. He's never coached outside of the Buckeyes.

He's now given full reins of the offense in less than a decade on the OSU staff. Hartline will aim to give the Buckeyes their first back-to-back national championships in program history.