Jack Deignan is an artist of many mediums who grew up playing every sport under the sun, contributing to his extreme passion for all major US sports today. He split his youth between the cities of Chicago and Cleveland and now resides in Los Angeles, as he recently received his undergraduate degree in English and Film & Tv from UCLA. When not following and writing about sports, Jack loves to make music, design, write stories and try new things.

After back-to-back years with losses to Michigan, Ohio State football coach Ryan Day has been facing some newfound criticism. However, former Buckeye Kirk Herbstreit believes it is all unwarranted, reports Sports Illustrated’s Dan Lyons.

“That group is just a bunch of jackasses who kind of embarrass all of us as Ohio State fans. So I don’t really care, honestly, what that group thinks. But the people who matter, the logical people who actually have a brain and understand the sport, they love what Ryan Day has done. The fact that this is even a topic is almost comical.”

The group that Kirk Herbstreit is referring to is what he calls the “lunatic fringe,” or rather about 15% of Ohio State fans that Herbstreit believes “get mad at anything.” Herbstreit indicates that fans who actually support the program and watch the game correctly have nothing but adoration for Ryan Day.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Day has been successful ever since taking over for Urban Meyer, as he has made it to the College Football Playoff three times out of his four years as head coach. However, he has no national championships, and he has two losses to Michigan after Meyer never had one such loss throughout his entire tenure.

Much of the success that Michigan has seen in recent years over OSU can be attributed to an improved program in Ann Arbor, not a fault of Ryan Day’s. Overall, Ryan Day is 45-6 as the head coach of Ohio State football, a record that leaves many coaches across college football envious. Regardless, he would do well for himself in silencing the critics if he can beat Michigan in the upcoming season.