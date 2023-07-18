Ashely Griggs, the mother of Ohio State football freshman Carnell Tate, died in a fatal drive-by shooting in Chicago, IL on July 16.

The 40-year-old Griggs succumbed to multiple gunshots from an unidentified assailant riding a vehicle on Chicago's West Side at 2.25 a.m. on Sunday, per WGN.

Griggs and several people were leaving an event when the suspect opened fire. Chicago community activist Andrew Holmes confirmed to WGN that Griggs was the fatality at the scene of the crime. Ohio State hasn't confirmed her death as of this writing.

The All-American Bowl extends our deepest condolences to Carnell Tate and his family during these difficult times. Our thoughts and prayers are with him and his family. pic.twitter.com/a1n3J49m2U — All-American Bowl (@AABonNBC) July 16, 2023

Carnell Tate a Promising WR for Ohio State Football

Carnell Tate, a Chicago native, committed to Ohio State football last summer. Tate impressed onlookers in spring drills in January 2023.

Tate is a highly-touted wideout who was ranked 25th in the country regardless of position last year. 247Sports.com ranked Tate, a four-star prospect, 10th overall among freshmen wide receivers. He started his high school football career at Marist High School in his hometown of Chicago, IL. He transferred to IMG Academy in Bradenton, FL in 2021.

Tate had an impressive senior campaign in 2022. He hauled in eight touchdown receptions and racked up 750 receiving yards in eight games for the IMG Ascenders last season.

The OSU freshman wideout adds valuable depth behind prolific junior wide receivers Marvin Harrison, Jr. and Emeka Eqbuka.

Carnell Tate is expected to become a valuable asset to a Buckeyes team that finished with an 11-2 win-loss record in 2022. Ohio State is seeking its ninth national title as the 2023 NCAA season kicks off in the fall.

Hopefully, Tate will be able to go through the tragedy that struck his family. Our thoughts and prayers go to Carnell Tate and his family amid these tough times.