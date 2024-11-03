Former Ohio State football coach Urban Meyer is continuing to show respect to his old team. Meyer says the Ohio State win Saturday over Penn State is one of the best program victories in recent memory.

“This is one of the most impressive wins in the Ryan Day era,” Meyer said during the Fox post-game show, per Eleven Warriors.

Ohio State football defeated Penn State 20-13 in Happy Valley. It was a matchup between two Top 5 programs who are battling for a spot in the Big Ten Conference championship game, as well as the College Football Playoff.

Penn State lost yet again to the Buckeyes, despite entering the game with an undefeated record. Ohio State's defense smothered the Nittany Lions, and Penn State fans voiced their displeasure with head coach James Franklin after the loss. In a tense moment, Franklin found himself in a shouting match with an angry fan.

Meyer's comments are the latest statements he has made about his former team. Before the season, the former coach said this Ohio State roster was the most talented he had seen in recent years. That is certainly high praise; Meyer won the national championship at Ohio State in 2014.

Ohio State looks to keep the wins coming

Ohio State is now 7-1 on the season, and 4-1 in the Big Ten. The Buckeyes were favored to win the Big Ten this season, but that may not happen. Oregon and Indiana are undefeated and sit atop the conference standings.

Ohio State football has several other people who believe in the team, other than Meyer. This includes NBA legend LeBron James, who praised the team's victory Saturday. The Buckeyes used stringent defense to defeat the Nittany Lions, allowing just 120 rushing yards.

“You get questioned about your toughness. You get questioned about your offensive line. All you have to do is show a 58-yard drive, 11-straight runs against a Penn State team in this stadium to close out a game,” Meyer added. “Their toughness was there, the offensive line — to me — won this football game.”

Day is now 3-6 all-time against top 5 opponents. The Buckeyes have several more challenging games to play this season, so they aren't out of the woods yet. These games include upcoming meetings with Michigan and a huge contest with Indiana. If the Hoosiers defeat Ohio State, the Buckeyes' chances for a Big Ten title and College Football Playoff appearance are squashed.

Ohio State football next plays Purdue on Saturday.