Former Ohio State head football coach Urban Meyer made a bold prediction regarding junior wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr for the 2023 season and beyond.

“I think he’s the best player in college football even last year,” Meyer said of Marvin Harrison Jr., via Buckeyes Now. “I don’t think it’s going to be close this year.

“Now, it’s can we get him the ball? Can he stay healthy and still prep the way he is? I think he’s a unique individual. I think he will be the No. 1 draft pick.”

Marvin Harrison Jr. and wide receiver Emeka Egbuka spearheaded the Ohio State passing attack, gaining 1,263 and 1,151 receiving yards during the team’s 2022 campaign. Harrison, a former 4-star recruit out of Philadelphia, Pa., hauled in 14 touchdowns and 77 receptions for the Buckeyes last season.

The Buckeye duo finished with the second and third-highest receiving yards in the Big Ten. They were overshadowed only by Purdue receiver Charlie Jones. They took spots over Nebraska’s Trey Palmer, Michigan’s Ronnie Bell and Michigan State’s Keon Coleman. Ohio State’s offense took the top place in the conference with 492.7 total yards per game, earning 33.9 more yards per contest than second-place Michigan.

Marvin Harrison Jr. and Ohio State quarterback Kyle McCord, who could take starting signal-caller snaps in 2023, were teammates at St. Joseph’s Preparatory School in Philadelphia. The 6-foor-4-inch receiver praised McCord during the team’s spring practice.

“I think he can make every throw, no matter where I’m at on the field. I could be on the opposite side (of the field), he could be on the far hash, he can still get the ball there,” Marvin Harrison Jr. said, via 247Sports writer Patrick Murphy. “Whether I’m in the boundary, he can throw the deep ball, intermediate. His timing is very precise. So that’s probably the best thing I like about him.”