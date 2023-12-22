Do the Buckeyes have the brightest future in college football?

The Ohio State football program had a stellar 2023-24 season despite not making the College Football Playoff. The Buckeyes boasted a record of 11-1 and they finished second in the Big 10 East standings. Ohio State has a fine future ahead it, according to a recruitment take from a FOX Sports analyst.

Ohio State football's 2024 recruitment class is top-notch

FOX analyst Joel Klatt gave his opinion on the Buckeyes' top-notch 2024 recruitment class on his podcast:

“Ohio State: They were really, in a lot of ways, one of the best if not the best class. I know that Georgia is going to have the numbers to rank them No. 1. But remember a lot of that has to do with volume. All of these rankings have to do with volume,” Klatt said, per Saturday Tradition.

The broadcaster continued, “So if you sign 26 players, that's going to be a better overall score than if you sign 21 players. And a lot of that is just scholarship availability and what you've got in your program.”

In other words, Georgia may have a leg up in the amount of top prospects they have signed, but Ohio State could boast better quality.

The true answer to whose recruiting class is better will be settled on the field. Neither Georgia nor Ohio State made the final 2023-24 College Football Playoff cut. However, both teams secured a competitive postseason bowl game.

At the end of the day, the Buckeyes may have the better recruiting class, but the team wants it to come to fruition on the football field. For now, Ohio State is preparing for the Cotton Bowl Classic against the Missouri Tigers on Friday, December 29th.