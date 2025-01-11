Ohio State football moves on to the national championship, following a 28-14 Cotton Bowl victory over Texas. In a game that surprisingly turned into a hard-fought, defensive battle, the two featured quarterbacks on each side of the field in Will Howard and Quinn Ewers was the ultimate storyline.

Howard completed 24-of-33 passes for 289 yards, one touchdown and one interception in the glacially-paced affair. Ewers had a much tougher night trying to advance the football downfield against the Buckeyes' defense, who forced two turnovers, including a clutch sack and scoop-and-score fumble recovery by senior defensive end Jack Sawyer with 2:13 remaining.

The huge play put the Buckeyes up two scores, and halted what could've tied the game as Texas was about to cap off a 58-yard drive with a goal-line TD.

Howard and Ewers have been two of college football's most entertaining players to watch in the 2024-25 season, but only one would advance to the national title. Howard made sure that he found Ewers after the win, to share a memorable moment with his fellow competitor.

What's next for Will Howard and Ohio State football?

All eyes will be on Howard in the national championship, as Ohio State takes on Notre Dame, in another game where defense is going to be key on both sides.

OSU just defeated their perfect match in the Longhorns by two touchdowns, so they enter the weekend as heavy favorites against the Fighting Irish.