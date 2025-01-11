A College Football Playoff that was scrutinized for the amount of blowouts early on delivered two great semifinals to determine the matchup in the National Championship Game. Just a day after Notre Dame stunned Penn State in the Orange Bowl, Ohio State came up clutch in the fourth quarter against Texas to move on to next Monday night.

After Ohio State took a 21-14 lead in the fourth quarter with a masterful touchdown drive that as capped off with a short touchdown run by Quinshon Judkins, the Longhorns answered quickly. Thanks to a couple of beautiful play designs from Steve Sarkisian, Texas found itself at the 1-yard line with under four minutes to go in the game with a chance to tie things up.

This Ohio State defense has made a living with a number of goal line stands this year, and it did that again here. The Buckeyes stopped a run up the middle on first down before star safeties Caleb Downs and Lathan Ransom made a huge play for a loss of seven yards on second-and-goal. Quinn Ewers threw an incompletion on third down before defensive end Jack Sawyer made the play of the game, and maybe the play of the season, to put the game away and send Ohio State to the championship game.

Expand Tweet

After Ohio State capped their latest goal-line stand with a touchdown of their own, college football fans were in shock and started going crazy on social media.

“That play cemented his legacy as one of the best defensive players ever in Ohio State football history,” one fan posted on X, formerly Twitter.

Another fan added, “Even as a Longhorn fan, this is one of the greatest all-around plays in college football history. The back story of Sawyer & Ewers being roommates at OSU, & still good friends today makes it all the more poetic.”

Ohio State also made critical goal line stands in wins over Nebraska and Penn State as well as its regular season losses to Oregon and Michigan, so Texas isn't the first team to feel the wrath of one of the best defenses in the nation down on the goal line. With this win, that goal line stand and the play by Sawyer will go down as one of the most iconic plays in the storied history of Ohio State football.