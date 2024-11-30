Michigan football is going into their most important game of the year a bit short-handed. Will Johnson and Colston Loveland are out Saturday for a game against bitter rival Ohio State, per The Athletic.

Michigan and Ohio State is usually the most anticipated game of the year in college football. The shine of that game is a bit worn this season, as the Wolverines are in the midst of a difficult campaign. While Ohio State football enters the game with a 10-1 mark, Michigan is struggling at 6-5.

The Buckeyes need the victory to keep their hopes alive for a College Football Playoff spot.

Michigan football has had a tough year

Michigan football is under new leadership this year, with Sherrone Moore now the head coach. Jim Harbaugh left the school for the NFL, after winning the CFP national championship in 2023.

Michigan's season has also been under a cloud, due to off-field issues. An NCAA investigation resulted in the school receiving a notice of allegations, and Moore faces possible penalties. The school's been probed for possible sign-stealing, that resulted in Harbaugh serving a suspension last season.

On the field, things haven't turned out too much better. Michigan lost a key non conference game earlier in the year to Texas. Then in the Big Ten, the Wolverines struggled to find sure footing. Michigan football is just 4-4 in the conference, and has lost all of its road league games.

Michigan will have to find a way to win Saturday without Johnson or Loveland. Loveland is a tight end who is a reliable target in the offense; he has 582 receiving yards and five touchdowns this year.

Johnson is a cornerback who has been bothered by injuries for most of the season. The defensive star has two interceptions this year, along with three passes defended. Johnson has also posted 12 solo tackles this year.

Michigan has made the last three CFP events. While that streak will end this season, the Wolverines can still throw a wrench in their rival's postseason hopes by picking up an upset victory on Saturday. An Ohio State loss would put their CFP hopes in dangerous jeopardy, as well as their chances to make the Big Ten conference championship.

Michigan football and Ohio State play Saturday at 12:00 Eastern.