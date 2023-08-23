Ten Day away from the Ohio State football team's 2023 season opener with Indiana, it remains unclear who will be the Buckeyes' starting quarterback. Ohio State football coach Ryan Day indicated that both Kyle McCord and Devin Brown could play aganst Indiana. It's not an ideal situation for the Hoosiers and coach Tom Allen.

The Buckeyes would be heavy favorites in the Ohio State-Indiana football game regardless of whether McCord or Brown is under center. If Day doesn't announce a winner of the Ohio State quarterback competition, it just gives Indiana one more player to prepare to stop.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“It creates challenges. Because there are two different quarterbacks, we have to go through and plan for both,” Allen said, via Sports Illustrated . “When you expect both of them to play, and it looks like that's going to be the case, then you have to have plans for each individual. Obviously, their core concepts are going to be consistent, but the skillset of each player is really different. Both [McCord and Brown] are very, very talented players. Both do different things in a different way.”

Allen can't exactly blame Day for not picking a quarterback yet. Indiana is in a similar spot as Ohio State. The Indiana football coach has landed on a starting quarterback, though he won't publicly reveal his choice just yet.

McCord might be the logical choice to start against Indiana if the competition remains to close to call. He's been with the Ohio State football program since 2021. Brown arrived at Ohio State last year as a freshman.