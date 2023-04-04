A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

The Ohio State Buckeyes have scored yet another win on the recruitment front. That’s after Ohio State football secured the commitment of 2024 class four-star running back James Peoples, who announced via Twitter his decision to take his talents to Columbus.

“I Wanted to thank my Family, Coaches, and Friends for supporting me through this entire process,” Peoples said. “I wanted to also thank all the Universities who have recruited me… With that being said I will be Committing to the University OF 🅾️HIO STATE 🌰‼️”

Ohio State football recently had a visit with Peoples, and his commitment to play for the Buckeyes is a result of the efforts of the program’s recruitment team to bring over an elite talent to the backfield after the school lost out on the Jordan Marshall sweepstakes. Marshall, who is from the state, elected to go to the Michigan Wolverines, so this successful recruitment of Peoples will soften the blow of Ohio State football’s miss on Marshall.

Before committing to Ohio State football, Peoples received offers from the Baylor Bears, Auburn Tigers, Arkansas Razorbacks, and Alabama Crimson Tide.

Peoples is also the first Texas running back Ohio State football has successfully secured a commitment from since JK Dobbins in 2017.

So far, Ohio State has seven commits for 2024, composed of a five-star five four-stars, and a three-star.

In the 2022 college football season, the Buckeyes were led on the ground by Miyan Williams, who rushed for 825 yards and 14 touchdowns on 128 carries. As a team, Ohio State was 27th with 192.4 rushing yards per game.