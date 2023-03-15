The Ohio State Buckeyes have extended an offer to the nation’s number nine athlete Brandyn Hillman. Set to play safety, Hillman was let out of his national letter of intent to play for Notre Dame. Hillman would be a strong get for OSU.

A highly sought after recruit, Hillman has received other offers from Boston College, Cincinnati, Louisville, LSU, Michigan, UConn, Vanderbilt, Virginia, Virginia Tech and Wisconsin. Ohio State Football now waits to see who comes out on top.

The Buckeyes have the fourth ranked class in 2023 and adding Hillman will bolster the already strong group. OSU will once again try to compete for a Big Ten and College Football Playoff Championship.

On the field, Ohio State will look very different next season, starting at quarterback. QB CJ Stroud is one of the top prospects in the upcoming NFL Draft and will potentially go number one overall to the Carolina Panthers.

Stroud is one of six OSU players who are leaving early to play in the NFL. The other five players include wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, center Luke Wypler, left tackle Paris Johnson, right tackle Dawand Jones and safety Ronnie Hickman.

It will be a tall task for Ohio State football head coach Ryan Day to replace these players. They led the Buckeyes to an 11-2 record last season and a trip to the College Football Playoff. The Buckeyes lost to the eventual National Champion Georgia Bulldogs in a thrilling 42 to 41 defeat in the Peach Bowl.

Despite the losses, OSU will still be able to rely on some key returning starters. Linebacker Tommy Eichenberg and right guard Matthew Jones could have been top prospects in the draft but ultimately decided against declaring. They look to return to Columbus and bring a ring with them this next season.