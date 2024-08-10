The Ohio State Buckeyes have been on the verge of winning a National Championship for the past half-decade, but they haven't quite managed to reach the top of the mountain. Ohio State football's biggest challenge seems to be fielding an elite offense and defense at the same time, as they tend to rotate one unit being elite while the other is merely above average.

Right now, Ohio State has an elite offense, but just a decent defense. With incoming five-star prospects offensively, they'll be set on that side of the ball for a while. However, the biggest addition this offseason might not have been any high school recruit at all. The team secured the services of a transfer safety from Alabama back in January, and that acquisition might be the most important move the Buckeyes made all offseason.

Let's take a closer look at Caleb Downs and see why the defensive back from Alabama is the most important transfer addition to the team and how he holds the key to Ohio State's defensive success.

Caleb Downs impacts both the run game and the pass game

Downs is a versatile defender who can set the tone in both phases of the game. He’s a physical safety who has no problem playing in the box and isn’t afraid to lay the wood and make big hits.

He has a Kam Chancellor-like presence when it comes to being an enforcer and tone-setter. In Super Bowl 43 against the vaunted Denver Broncos, Chancellor nearly knocked out Demaryius Thomas on a crossing route over the middle of the field early in the game.

That massive hit visibly intimidated the Broncos offense and set the tone for the game. It’s a big reason why the Seahawks were able to rout the seemingly invincible Broncos.

Downs isn't just great at laying people out, though. He's also a ball hawk with elite range who is comfortable playing the center field role. Downs can lock down the middle of the field in the passing game while also ranging to both sides to cover any mistakes made by his team's cornerbacks.

To continue with the Seahawks comparison, Downs can play the Chancellor enforcer role in the run game and the Earl Thomas deep safety role in the passing game. Nothing to see here, folks. Downs is just imitating the play styles of two of the greatest defenders the NFL has seen in the last 20 years.

The Alabama factor

Downs played last season under the tutelage of the legendary Nick Saban at Alabama. Saban is known for his defensive acumen, and his players are known for their mental capacity. Saban expects not only physical excellence, but the ability to understand the game at a high level and execute complex schemes and play calls.

He demands excellence of his players both on the field and in the film room. In order to play for Saban, a player needs to understand the defense, in addition to understanding the opposing offense. Because of his experience at Alabama, Downs will be an instant leader, not only for the Buckeyes’ secondary, but for their entire defense.

He’s somebody who will quickly take control of the locker room and elevate the players around him.

Memories of dominant defenses of the past

The Ohio State teams of the late 2010s were known for their elite defenses that carried them to victory against some of the best offenses in the country. The Buckeyes had an offense on the rise, but they hadn’t quite reached the dynamic status that Ohio State’s offenses in the past six years have achieved.

The Buckeyes are good enough offensively to hang with anybody right now, but their defense has too many holes and doesn’t quite do their part consistently.

If Ohio State is able to maintain its offensive excellence while shutting opponents down the way that the team used to do, it will be a recipe for consistent success.

The team is ready to compete right now, and Ohio State just needs the defense to do its part. With Downs on the roster as a steadying presence in the secondary, the defense is primed to lock down opposing offenses.

Ohio State football has an explosive offensive

Because Ohio State has an explosive offense, the only thing that is holding them back from competing is their defense. Sure, Marvin Harrison Jr. is arguably the best receiver in Ohio State history, and he left for the NFL. However, the team quickly restocked the receiver room with five-star freshman Jeremiah Smith, and they have several other talented players as well. The Buckeyes will be just fine offensively, and they could even have another record-setting year.

However, if they give up every point back on defense, their dominant offense won’t mean much. This is where Downs can be a true difference maker. If he can elevate the defense from average to elite, Ohio State will be a real threat against any team that they face.

Caleb Downs will help Ohio State football in big games

In recent years, Ohio State has had trouble closing out big games against tough opponents. It’s no coincidence that they’ve struggled in the College Football Playoff, as this is where they play opponents that are capable of keeping up with them offensively. However, the difference is that these teams are the best of the best, and often have elite defenses as well. Ohio State struggles to stop them from scoring, but the Buckeyes can sometimes find themselves being slowed down.

With Downs on the field, Ohio State will still have an edge offensively and be able to hold their own defensively, putting them on a level playing field with teams such as Georgia and Alabama. And with all that being said, it's clear that Caleb Downs will be the most impactful transfer addition to Ohio State’s roster.