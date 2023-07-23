The Ohio State Buckeyes are gearing up for their 2023 campaign, but in college football, you can never take your eye off the future. With that in mind, Ohio State football's main concern over the next few hours will revolve around four-star linebacker recruit Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa, who will be making his commitment decision on Sunday afternoon at 5 PM EST (2 PM PST).

Viliamu-Asa has been on the radar of many top schools for quite some time, and narrowed down his list of schools to Ohio State, Notre Dame, and USC. As of right now, it seems like any of these three teams could land Viliamu-Asa's commitment, but reports have come out suggesting that if there is a frontrunner, it would be the Buckeyes.

“To cut to the chase — I would say the Ohio State Buckeyes have the most optimism at this point. However, it’s cautious optimism at best. That said, I don’t believe a school truly knows what he’s doing quite yet. In checking with sources from all three schools, not a single person told me that he made up his mind and privately informed them of his decision. So, if there is a silent commitment that has taken place, it would surprise me.” – Tom Loy, 247Sports

While Ohio State will likely be thrilled with this update, they won't have anything to celebrate until Viliamu-Asa makes his final decision later on Sunday. It will be interesting to see where the prized linebacker prospect lands, but in the hours leading up to his big announcement, it seems like the Buckeyes may be the slight favorites to land his commitment.