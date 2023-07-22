Notre Dame football coach Marcus Freeman's first season included ups and downs. The Fighting Irish lost their first two games but later won nine of their last 11, including upset wins over Syracuse and Clemson.

Notre Dame lost its first game of the 2022 season to Ohio State football, 21-10. It was Freeman's first-game as a full-time head coach.

The Fighting Irish will play Ohio State at home in their fifth game this season. Freeman is excited to have the opportunity to face the Buckeyes at home.

Via Eleven Warriors:

“It's Week 4 in the season, but since we play Week 0, it'll be Week 5 for us, so we'll know what our football team is all about,” Freeman said. “We'll know what our strengths are.

“Listen, it's a lot tougher to play a game in Notre Dame Stadium. We're looking forward to the opportunity.”

Notre Dame football has a preseason ranking of No. 14 by Athlon Sports. The Fighting Irish lost quarterback Drew Pyne but seemed to upgrade by securing Wake Forest's Sam Hartman in the transfer portal. Hartman earned All-ACC honors in each of the last two seasons and has thrown for 12,967 passing yards and 110 touchdowns in his five years in college.

The Fighting Irish also return running back Audric Estime, who last season rushed for 11 touchdowns and 920 yards. Here is how Athlon predicts the Fighting Irish will fare in 2023:

“With an offense ready to explode and the QB to make it happen, the Irish are a fringe playoff contender,” the site read. “Yet teams with dominant defensive lines are winning national titles, and the Irish don't have one to match.

“A trio of roadblocks — home vs. Ohio State and USC and a trip to Clemson — are on the slate for a second straight season. If the Irish win two of those three and avoid a slip-up against a better-than-usual ACC slate, they could make a run.”