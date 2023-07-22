Alabama football has made another splash in recruiting, as the Crimson Tide landed 5-star wide receiver Jaime Ffrench, the number-13 player in the 2025 class, over the likes of the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Florida State Seminoles, per Hayes Fawcett of On3 Sports.

Ffrench, who played high school football at Jacksonville (FL) Mandarin High, revealed why he chose Alabama, citing their track record of producing first round receivers in the NFL Draft, per Fawcett.

“I have a very tight relationship with the staff mostly, tight end coach Cox and of course receiver coach Wiggins. Also the offensive coordinator, coach Rees. Me and (Nick) Saban speak a lot from time to time as well. Coach Wiggins is the same guy that developed them so why can’t I go get developed? He’s a very great coach and knows what he’s doing numbers speak for themselves!”

Ffrench spoke about his relationships with Alabama football head coach Nick Saban, offensive coordinator Tommy Rees and receivers coach Holmon Wiggins as reasons for his decision.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Considering Wiggins has worked with the likes of Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith, Jerry Jeudy, and Henry Ruggs III, each of whom were selected in the first round of the NFL Draft in recent years, Ffrench's reasoning certainly makes sense.

He's not the only 5-star wideout in Alabama football's recruiting class for 2025, as Ryan Williams, who announced his commitment in October of 2022, is also a member of the impressive class.

Saban, who has seemed to have an army of wide receivers walk through his doors in recent years, seems to be forming another.