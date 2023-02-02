Ohio State offensive coordinator Brian Hartline called out Pro Football Focus for not including another Buckeyes receiver in their 2023 top 10 returning wide receivers list in a Thursday tweet.

“There seems to be a trend,” Hartline wrote. “And every year I mention, ‘they’re missing one or two.’

“So I’ll say it again, you’re missing 1 in the top 10.”

Brian Hartline also said Ohio State had “three first-rounders” in a Wednesday tweet.

Washington’s Rome Odunze, Texas’s Xavier Worthy, LSU’s Malik Nabers, Washington’s Jalen McMillan, Florida State’s Johnny Wilson, USC’s Dorian Singer, Georgia’s Ladd McConkey and Western Kentucky’s Malachi Corley rounded out the top 10.

Both sophomore receivers Marvin Harrison Jr. and Emeka Egbuka made the 2023 Pro Football Focus list. They took the top two spots after combining for 2,414 receiving yards and 24 receiving touchdowns for the Buckeyes last season, according to Sports Reference.

Harrison spoke out about Ohio State football’s “underdog” role before they suited up against the Georgia Bulldogs in the College Football Playoff semi final.

“I think we always thought it was ‘Ohio Against the World’ for this game,” Harrison said. “I’m glad we play them in Atlanta, kind of in their home arena. I’ve always liked being the villain or the underdog in these big games, so I’m excited to do that.”

Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day talked about the hit on Harrison one month after the championship game took place.

“I made a lot of calls after the game,” Day said. “I felt like it was targeting. In the moment, when things are moving fast and you can’t see the replay. The hard thing for me is to see and understand and have our medical staff know that he was knocked unconscious and that’s why we’re not going to put him back in the game. Yet the flag gets picked up for targeting.”