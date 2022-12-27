By Tim Capurso · 2 min read

Marvin Harrison Jr knows the Ohio State Buckeyes are underdogs heading into their College Football Playoff semifinal matchup against the Georgia Bulldogs. And Harrison is fine with it. In fact, the star wideout is excited to play the ‘villain’ role against Georgia in the Peach Bowl. The Ohio State football receiver spoke out on his team’s ‘underdog’ role heading into the clash with the Bulldogs, per Chase Brown on Twitter.

“I think we always thought it was ‘Ohio Against the World’ for this game… I’m glad we play them in Atlanta, kind of in their home arena. I’ve always liked being the villain or the underdog in these big games, so I’m excited to do that.”

Marvin Harrison Jr said that he and his Buckeyes teammates have had the “Ohio Against the World” mentality heading into the College Football Playoff.

Harrison also made sure to note that the Peach Bowl is a home game of sorts for the Bulldogs- as it will be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia- and a chance to be the ‘villain’ for Ohio State.

Marvin Harrison Jr figures to be one of the leading villains for Ohio State football, as he authored a monster season in his sophomore campaign, tallying 1,157 yards and 12 touchdowns while losing out on the Biletnikoff Award to Tennessee’s Jalin Hyatt.

Despite Harrison’s strong campaign and Ohio State football’s 11-win season, the Buckeyes remain nearly touchdown underdogs to the Bulldogs.

But if you ask Marvin Harrison Jr and company, that is just the way they like it.