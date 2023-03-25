The Ohio State Buckeyes held their long-awaited first intrasquad scrimmage of the spring on Saturday. As was expected, much attention was set on quarterbacks Kyle McCord and Devin Brown.

The Buckeyes are on the lookout for a new starter at the quarterback position following C.J. Stroud’s call to declare for the 2023 NFL Draft. Ohio State head coach Ryan Day is expected to call on either McCord or Brown to start the 2023 season as the team’s starting quarterback. McCord threw a mere 20 total pass attempts in the 2022 campaign, while Day opted to redshirt Brown last year.

McCord and Brown each had their fair share of pass attempts on Saturday. The two passers reportedly split the reps during practice.

McCord orchestrated several keen throws during his time leading the first-team offense on the day. For one, he completed a pivotal touchdown pass to wide receiver Jayden Ballard, which caught the attention of Day.

Overall, Day liked what he saw from McCord during the second half of the team’s practice session.

“I thought he had some good plays, better in the second half,” Day said after practice. “Early on I thought it was just OK, I think, but we have to look at the film. It’s hard to tell. He certainly flashed there at the end.

“He had some energy and had some leadership, and I think the whole offense was feeding off of that.”

In the big picture, Day will continue to closely evaluate the play of both McCord and Brown over the remainder of Ohio State’s spring practice schedule.

“When we talk about where are the quarterbacks at, it’s hard to tell until you stack these days,” Day said. “We’ll grade every single snap today, but at the end of the day, we have to move the offense into the end zone. … How we do that, everybody has a different style. One practice is one practice. Can you learn and grow from it?”

McCord and Brown are slated to feature in multiple more practices with the team in the coming weeks.

Ohio State will have its annual spring game coming up on April 15.