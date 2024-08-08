Ohio State football head coach Ryan Day and his Buckeyes currently find themselves in the unique position of being a bona fide championship contender but not having a definitive answer at the quarterback position just a few weeks until the season begins. While there is no doubting the Buckeyes' breadth of elite talent all over the field, Day is hoping to find an option under center that performs a little bit better than what the team got out of Kyle McCord a year ago.

Perhaps the most obvious answer to that dilemma is former Kansas State quarterback Will Howard, who transferred to Ohio State this offseason, and recently, Day dropped a hint that may lead fans to believe that Howard is indeed the answer going forward.

“I will say that he has taken command of the huddle at the line of scrimmage,” Day said, per Bill Rabinowitz of the Columbus Dispatch. “I think he's much more confident out there. No decisions have been made.”

He also noted that Howard and Devin Brown have separated themselves in the race for the starting job.

“By then, we'll take an evaluation and see where we're at,” Day said. “Both guys are getting reps with the 1s. But I will say that Will really has taken some strides in the last couple of practices, making plays on third down again. He hasn't won the job, but we have seen positive play there.”