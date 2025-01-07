We've got the Ohio State vs. Texas Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic Results according to College Football 25. The College Football playoffs enter the Semi-Finals, and the final four teams will fight to win the National Championship. The Buckeyes destroyed the Oregon Ducks 41-21. Meanwhile, the Longhorns survived an Overtime battle with Arizona State. However, only one team can make it to the National Championship.

Ohio State vs. Texas Cotton Bowl Results According to College Football 25

According to College Football 25, Texas will upset and defeat Ohio State 38-31 to advance to the College Football Playoff National Championship. Now before you raise your pitchforks and attack me, let me just remind you that CFB 25 is a video game, and not the real results. Therefore, please try not to take this seriously.

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL #8 OSU 10 14 7 0 31 #5 TEX 7 13 0 18 38

The Buckeyes dominated for most of the game, but Texas' 4th quarter comeback helped the team advance to the National Championship. Personally, I don't know if Ohio State is going to held to just 7 points in the final 30 minutes, but you never know.

OSU had an 11 point lead heading into the fourth quarter, but it was cut to 3, thanks to Gunnar Helm's second touchdown reception. But the big play that changed things up was Matthew Golden's 89 Yd touchdown reception to put Texas on top for the first time since the second quarter.

With the win, the Texas Longhorns are heading to the College Football Playoff National Championship. They'll face either the Penn State Nittany Lions or Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Of course, they actually need to win this game in real life for such a thing to happen.

Regardless of who wins, we feel both of these teams are talented enough to win it all. My belief is that the winner of this game is likely going to win the Championship.

Scoring Summary

First Quarter:

OSU – Jayden Fielding, 32 Yd FG, 8:51 (OSU 3-0)

TEX – Isaiah Bond 78 Yd pass from Quinn Ewers (Bert Auburn Kick), 8:39 (TEX 7-3)

OSU – Jelani Thurman, 1 Yd run (Jayden Fielding Kick), 1:55 (OSU 10-7)

Second Quarter:

TEX – Bert Auburn, 30 Yd FG, 14:15 (Tied 10-10)

TEX – Gunnar Helm 8 Yd pass from Quinn Ewers (Bert Auburn Kick), 7:55, (TEX 17-10)

OSU – Jeremiah Smith 15 Yd pass from Will Howad (Jayden Fielding Kick), 1:27 (Tied 17-17)

TEX – Bert Auburn, 56 Yd FG, 0:39 (TEX 20-17)

OSU – Carnell Tate 67 Yd pass from Will Howard (Jayden Fielding Kick), 0:17 (OSU 24-20)

Third Quarter:

OSU – Quinshon Judkins, 3 Yd Run (Jayden Fielding Kick) 8:16 (OSU 31-20)

Fourth Quarter:

TEX – Gunnar Helm 4 Yd pass from Quinn Ewers (2-Point Conversion), 14:56 (OSU 31-28)

TEX – Matthew Golden 89 Yd pass from Quinn Ewers (Bert Auburn Kick), 10:34 (TEX 35-31)

TEX – Bert Auburn, 38 Yd FG, 2:44 (TEX 38-31)

Overall, that wraps up our Ohio State vs. Texas Results according to College Football 25. We hope you enjoyed watching, stay tuned for more simulations in the future.

Note: We're looking to improve our simulations in a number of ways in the future. However, despite adjusting CPU and even Player sliders, it seems CPU vs. CPU games don't adhere to any of those changes. Nevertheless, we still want to improve these sims.

Feel free to check out our results from previous simulations. Overall, College Football 25 has gone 7-1 in predicting College Football playoff games this year. How will it perform in these final two rounds?

Lastly, for more gaming and NCAAF news, visit ClutchPoints. Furthermore, subscribe to our gaming newsletter for more weekly info.