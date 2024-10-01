The Edmonton Oilers came as close as possible to winning Connor McDavid's first Stanley Cup last season but fell to the Florida Panthers in Game 7. It was a tumultuous season for Edmonton, as they were the worst team in the league by record at the mid-point of the season, but went on a massive hot streak to secure a spot in the playoffs. Most credit their decision to fire Jay Woodcroft and hire Kris Knoblauch as head coach as the catalyst. Can the Oilers finish the job in 2024-25? Let's break down the Oilers' projected roster, season outlook, and playoff picture.

The Oilers felt they would've finished the job last season with some added scoring. McDavid carried the team on his back after they went down 3-0 in the Stanley Cup Final, but there was no one there to back him up when he stalled in Game 7. Edmonton hired Three-time Stanley Cup Champion Stan Bowman in the offseason to help build their team, but president Jeff Jackson made some massive moves before the hiring. Jackson signed Jeff Skinner and Viktor Arvidsson to fix the offensive depth problem.

The Oilers were also involved in one of the most controversial moments of the offseason. The St. Louis Blues offer sheeted Dylan Holloway and Philip Broberg, which the Oilers couldn't match. It was difficult to accept losing two young pieces of their future core, but Edmonton couldn't pay the money that Doug Armstrong was willing to spend. The Oilers are in a better place now, but there are some questions about their salary cap after this season.

Examining the Oilers' projected roster

The Oilers' offensive attack will hit another gear this season. The additions of Arvidsson and Skinner give them one of the league's best top-six groups. Leon Draisaitl is fresh off a new eight-year, $112 million deal, and McDavid will likely sign a new extension on July 1. They still have Zach Hyman on a bargain $5.5 million annual contract for the next four seasons, who scored 50 goals for the first time last season.

Edmonton's blue line leaves some question marks, as they were a weak group in 2023-24 and lost Broberg and Cody Ceci. They'll enter this season hoping Darnell Nurse can regain the form that earned him a $9.25 million deal, and they'll also need Evan Bouchard to play like he did in the postseason. Bouchard is due for an extension, which could be a massive deal if he plays at that level.

The Oilers also enter this season with the same goaltending tandem as last year. Calvin Pickard was a stop-gap replacement to be Stuart Skinner's backup when Jack Campbell faltered, but he earned the full-time role.

Forwards – Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, Zach Hyman, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Evander Kane, Viktor Arvidsson, Jeff Skinner, Adam Henrique, Mattias Janmark, Corey Perry, Connor Brown, Vasily Podkolzin, Noah Philp

Defense – Darnell Nurse, Mattias Ekholm, Evan Bouchard, Brett Kulak, Josh Brown, Ty Emberson, Troy Stecher

Goalies – Stuart Skinner, Calvin Pickard

Edmonton's season outlook

The Oilers begin their season on October 9 as part of a Canadian rivalry night. The Toronto Maple Leafs and Montreal Canadiens kick off the night, and then the Oilers take on the Winnipeg Jets in the late game. It'll be a special moment to start the year before the Oilers host three more home games. The first Battle of Alberta will happen on October 13 against the Calgary Flames.

Edmonton heads East through November on their Eastern Canadian road trip. They play the Maple Leafs, Canadiens, and Ottawa Senators for three games in four days. The McDavid vs. Auston Matthews matchup will be a Saturday night on Hockey Night in Canada.

The Oilers will stick close to home around the holidays, playing nine of 13 games at Rogers Place in December. They'll have a relatively balanced schedule the rest of the way, before taking a two-week break in February for the Four Nations Face-Off.

Edmonton ends its season in April, which includes a California road trip. Their final game is on the road against the San Jose Sharks.

Oilers' playoff picture

Edmonton should be the class of the Pacific Division this season. The Los Angeles Kings were dealt a blow when Drew Doughty suffered an injury in the preseason, and other teams in the division have taken steps back. The Vancouver Canucks likely won't be as successful as they were last season, and the Vegas Golden Knights lost some integral players.

It'll be interesting to see if their defense and goaltending can hold up through the rigors of postseason play. The Oilers should walk through the regular season and the division, but it'll take another heroic McDavid and Draisaitl performance to return them to the Stanley Cup Final.