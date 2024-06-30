In a move ahead of the NHL free agency period, the Edmonton Oilers have placed goaltender Jack Campbell on unconditional waivers with the intention of buying out his contract. This decision marks a significant moment for the franchise as they look to reshape their roster and salary cap situation heading into the next season.

Jack Campbell, once seen as a promising solution for the Oilers' goaltending woes, joined the team with high expectations. However, his performance did not meet the lofty hopes placed upon him. During his time with Edmonton, Campbell struggled to find consistency, leading to his eventual placement on waivers. The buyout signifies the team's need to move in a different direction to address their goaltending situation.

The buyout of Campbell's contract will have notable implications for the Oilers' salary cap. While the exact details of the cap penalty have not been officially released, the move will provide some immediate cap relief, albeit with a longer-term financial impact. This financial flexibility is crucial for the Oilers as they navigate the free agency market and look to strengthen their roster.

Fan reactions for the Jack Campbell move

The announcement of Campbell's buyout has elicited a wide range of reactions from fans and analysts on social media. Here are some notable responses:

Jonah Hepas (@JonahHepas): “What’s the cap penalty on that” Hepas raises a crucial question about the financial implications, highlighting a common concern among fans regarding the long-term effects of the buyout on the Oilers' cap space.

Ben (@HowUBenFeller): “GGs in the chat bud…” Ben's comment reflects a sense of resignation and acceptance among some fans, acknowledging that the move, while necessary, is part of a broader struggle.

McDavidMuse (@McDavidMuse): “Ken Holland Masterclass” This tweet sarcastically praises Oilers General Manager Ken Holland, suggesting skepticism about his decision-making.

Danny (@danny_086): “Yikes” Danny's succinct reaction encapsulates the shock and disappointment felt by many fans.

McDavid 2026 to the Rangers (@NYRMcDavid2026): “Why? He’s elite” This fan's comment sarcastically suggests disbelief at the decision, possibly referencing Campbell's earlier career success.

Soulslayer434 (@Soulslayer434): “They really couldn't trade him off and pay a 1st round pick?” This reaction questions the Oilers' inability to find a trade partner for Campbell, even at the cost of a valuable draft pick.

As_I_see_it (@Scrivener1A): “Tristan Jarry to the Oil.” This tweet speculates on potential replacements, pointing to Tristan Jarry as a possible target for the Oilers.

Chris (@chris1king97): “One of the worst signings in NHL history” Chris's harsh critique underscores the disappointment surrounding Campbell's tenure in Edmonton.

Tom Beshoff (@TomBeshoff): “Campbell is broken, but if someone can put him back together, it would be a hell of a signing.” This tweet offers a more nuanced take, acknowledging Campbell's struggles while suggesting he could still have value if rehabilitated.

Oilers Man (@Oilers_Man): “I used to pray for moments like this” This comment reflects a sense of relief among some fans who had been hoping for significant changes.

mike jonez (@JonezMike16794): “YES COME BACK TO TORONTO FOR $775K AS OUR 3RD GOALIE. could be redemption if he can play 15 games at .900%” Jonez humorously suggests a potential return to Toronto for Campbell, hinting at a possible redemption arc.

MagicCynic122 (@MCynic122): “Sooooouuuuuuppppp” A playful reference to Campbell's nickname, “Soup,” indicating a more light-hearted reaction. Jake (@JakeClancy7): “fallen to my knees in lowes” Jake's dramatic response adds to the mix of emotional reactions.

Brad Fire Jed Hoyer! (@HockeyByDaBay): “Shocker 🤣” Brad's reaction suggests the move was anticipated by some fans.

Riley Witiw (@RileyWitiw): “Damn, was hoping they could trade him 😒” Riley echoes the sentiment of disappointment that a trade could not be arranged.

MickMcMac (@MrmMackay): “Awww, so sorry it didn't work out, Jack! Best of luck wherever the next chapter takes you! #OnceAnOiler” Mick's comment offers a non-genuine sympathetic farewell to Campbell, wishing him well in his future endeavors.

The diverse reactions from fans highlight the complex emotions surrounding this decision. As the Oilers navigate free agency, their choices will be closely scrutinized, with the hope that they can find the right pieces to support their quest for success in the upcoming season.