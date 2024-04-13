The Edmonton Oilers are preparing for what they hope is a deep playoff run, but the team has been getting by without superstar Connor McDavid. He hasn't played since April 6th due to a lower-body injury and on Friday, the reigning Hart Trophy winner spoke out on the ailment. By the sounds of it, the injury isn't too serious. Via the Oilers' X page:
“I feel good, but probably won't go tonight. We'll see about tomorrow. I never want to miss games…but at the end of the day we are after bigger things here & everyone being healthy is priority number one.”
Oilers need everyone healthy
Like McDavid said, the most important thing is Edmonton having a full-strength roster. The former first overall pick missed Wednesday's contest against the Vegas Golden Knights but the Oilers still managed to win that one. He was a game-time decision but the club ultimately decided to rest their franchise cornerstone.
Connor McDavid sustained the injury last Saturday versus the Calgary Flames, although it didn't cause him to exit early. It appears to just be an issue that was re-aggravated. The Oilers are simply playing it safe with the playoffs around the corner.
McDavid is having another fantastic campaign, scoring 31 times and providing 99 assists for 130 total points in 74 appearances. If he hits 100 assists, he'll be the first player to do so since the 1990-91 season. On Thursday, head coach Kris Knoblauch made it clear that McDavid should be back in the lineup soon.
Via NHL.com:
“He's not in a wheelchair or has a boot on or anything like that,” Knoblauch said. “He's doing pretty good, and he enjoyed being one of the guys and enjoyed the game and not have the pressure on him. He was able to cheer on his teammates and participate in the celebration after the game and I think he enjoyed it. Obviously, he would rather be on the ice, but I think little this time away, he can reset, get fully rested and healed and be ready to go.”
Edmonton faces the Coyotes on Friday before the tail-end of a back-to-back on Saturday against the Vancouver Canucks.
“Anytime we have a chance of getting him into the lineup, I don't think we have to worry about pulling him out and losing his spot.” Knoblauch said. “I like the way we responded, I liked how we played, but if he's ready to play, he's coming back in. I think just the biggest picture moving forward is his health and is he 100 percent ready and good to go when playoffs start because that's when it's most important.”
The Oilers have already booked their spot in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, which begin on April 20th. As things stand, it appears Edmonton could face a familiar foe in the Los Angeles Kings, a team they've battled it out with in the postseason many times before. Five games remain on the regular season schedule for Knoblauch's group. It'll be interesting to see if Connor McDavid suits up at home vs Vancouver.