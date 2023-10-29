The Calgary Flames will face the Edmonton Oilers in the Heritage Classic in an outdoor showing of the Battle of Alberta. We're here to share our NHL odds series, make a Flames-Oilers prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Flames fell 3-0 to the St. Louis Blues on Thursday. Unfortunately, they fell behind quickly, 2-0, and could not rally or score. Jacob Markstrom had 32 saves to keep the team in the game. Conversely, the Flames fired 27 shots at the net, with none going in. Nikita Zadarov and Mackenzie Weegar each fired three shots. Somehow, neither Jonathan Huberdeau nor Elias Lindholm fired a shot on the net. Mikael Backlund had one shot. Significantly, the Flames won 55 percent of the faceoffs. But they went 0 for 2 on the powerplay. However, they killed all four penalties. The Flames leveled 14 hits and blocked only 13 shots.

The Oilers fell 3-0 to the New York Rangers on Thursday. Sadly, they could not score. Connor McDavid did not play on Thursday. However, McDavid likely will return to play for the Heritage Classic. The Oilers fell because of a bad second period where they allowed three goals. Somehow, they could not score despite three shots each from Evander Kane, Zach Hyman, and Leon Draisaitl. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins also fired one shot. Additionally, goalie Stuart Skinner made 29 saves. The Oilers won only 42 percent of their faceoffs and went 0 for 2 on the powerplay and 2 for 3 on the penalty kill. Also, they had 18 hits and blocked 13 shots.

The Oilers won 2 of 3 games last season against the Flames. Significantly, the Oilers won both games in Calgary but lost the lone home game. The teams have split the last 10 games.

Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Flames-Oilers Odds

Calgary Flames: +1.5 (-184)

Edmonton Oilers: -1.5 (+152)

Over: 6.5 (-105)

Under: 6.5 (-115)

Why The Flames Will Cover The Spread

The Flames have struggled again this season, enduring the same issues as last season. Consequently, the offense has not found its footing, and the struggles continue to endure after last season.

Lindholm has two goals and four assists on 17 shots on goal. Additionally, he has won 101 faceoffs and lost 75 draws. Andrew Mangiapane has three goals and three assists. However, Jonathan Huberdeau still has continued to struggle, generating just two goals and two assists. Noah Hanifin has not scored a goal but has generated four assists.

The defense continues to struggle. Significantly, goalie Markstrom is 1-4-1 with a 2.67 goals-against average and a save percentage of .907. The Flames have continued their struggles from last season on defense, and Markstrom is not showing any signs of improvement. Unfortunately, it gets tougher with the return of McDavid today.

The Flames will cover the spread if they can avoid penalties. Then, they must strike early and dominate the time of possession.

Why The Oilers Will Cover The Spread

The Oilers are a good scoring team. However, McDavid makes them an elite scoring team. The last few games have shown what a team without McDavid looks like, and it's not pretty.

McDavid has two goals and six assists. Additionally, he has won 28 draws and lost 22. Draisaitl has four goals and seven assists while firing 23 shots. Meanwhile, he has won 79 faceoffs and lost 59. Defenseman Evan Bouchard has two goals and six assists while sniping 25 shots. Also, Hyman has two goals and five assists. Nugent-Hopkins has two goals and four assists while winning 38 faceoffs and losing 39. Ultimately, this offense gets a jolt with the return of McDavid. But everyone else still needs to produce.

The defense and goaltending on this team are still mediocre. Significantly, there are two goalies to choose from, and neither are good options. Jack Campbell is 1-3 with a 4.35 goals-against average and a save percentage of .878. Also, Skinner is 0-2-1 with a 3.93 goals-against average and a save percentage of .846. Both goalies have struggled this season and have not made the improvements needed. Therefore, they are a major weakness on a team loaded on offense.

The Oilers will cover the spread in the Heritage Classic if McDavid can give them a jolt in his return. Then, the defense must protect the net and not allow the Flames to gain any momentum.

Final Flames-Oilers Prediction & Pick

It will be a cool crisp, 19 degrees today in Edmonton. However, the cold sun will not impact the game. McDavid will give the Oilers momentum in his return and lift them to a major victory at home. Consequently, the Flames do not have the tools to match up with the Oilers.

Final Flames-Oilers Prediction & Pick: Edmonton Oilers: -1.5 (+152)