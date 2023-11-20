The struggling Oilers look to get back on track as we continue our NHL odds series with an Oilers-Panthers prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The struggling Edmonton Oilers look to get back on track facing the Florida Panthers. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with an Oilers-Panthers prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The Oilers had a three-game winning streak broken last time out. They beat the Kraken on the road, before defeating the Islanders and the Kraken again at home. Last time out, they faced the Lightning. The Oilers took a 2-0 lead, but Nikita Kucherov made it just one goal going into the second, scoring on the power play with less than a minute in the period. He would tie the game up in the second, but the Oilers would have the lead going into the third. In the third, the Lightning scored four goals, including twice in 39 seconds, to take a 6-4 win for the Lightning.

Meanwhile, the Panthers come into the at 11-5-1 but are 6-1-0 in the last seven games. Last time out, they faced the Anaheim Ducks. Flordia scored twice in just over three minutes in the second part of the first period to take a 2-0 lead. They would hold the Ducks scoreless until the 7:39 mark of the third period, ads the Ducks scored on the power play, but the Panthers would hold on to win the game.

Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Oilers-Panthers Odds

Edmonton Oilers: -110

Florida Panthers: -100

Over: 6.5 (-144)

Under: 6.5 (+118)

How to Watch Oilers vs. Panthers

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: NHLPP/ESPN+

Stream: FuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Oilers Will Win

The Oilers top line has not been as productive as they would have liked. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Connor McDavid lead that line. Nugent-Hopkins comes in with three goals on the year and ten assists, giving him 13 points. Meanwhile, McDavid comes in with four goals and nine assists on the year for his 13 points. The third spot on the line has rotated trying to find the right match. Recently it has been Connor Brown, who does not have a point in ten games, but has also dealt with injuries and may not play in this game.

The second rotation has been productive. That is led by Leon Draisaitl. He leads the team in points, having six goals and 15 assists on the year for 21 points. He has also been solid on the power play, with three goals and five assists. Zach Hyman leads the team in goals this year with eight. He also has seven assists on the year, with three goals on the power play. Finally, Evander Kane has seven goals and 15 assists on the year.

The Oilers rank 21st in the NHL in goals per game this year, sitting at just 2.94 per game on the year. The power play sits 12th this year, with a 22.8 percent conversion rate on the season.

It is expected to be Stuart Skinner in goal today for this game. He is 4-6-1 on the year with a 3.39 goals-against average and a .873 save percentage. The last time out was a struggle, he let in five goals on just 23 shots, good for a .783 save percentage in the game. When he has been above .900 in save percentage this year, he is 4-1 on the season. When he is below that he is 0-5-1 this year.

Why The Panthers Will Win

The Panthers will be missing a lot due to the injury to Aleksander Barkov. He is second on the team in points this year, coming, sitting with six goals and 11 assists on the year. The team leader in both points and goals this year is Sam Reinhart. He comes into the game with 13 goals and 11 assists on the year, good for 24 points. He also comes in with five goals and an assist on the power play this year.

Meanwhile, Matthew Tkachuk leads the team in assists on the year. He comes into the game with 14 assists on the year and three goals, good for 17 points. Five of those assists have come on the power play. Further, Evan Rodrigues has been solid for the Panthers. He comes in with three goals and ten assists on the year.

Further, the Panthers get help from the blue line. Oliver Ekman-Larsson has been solid on offense from his defensive position. He comes in with five goals and six assists on the year. Dmitry Kulikov also has six assists on the year, while Gustav Forsling comes in with two goals and three assists.

The Panthers sit 19th in the NHL this year in scoring, with 3.06 goals per game on the year. The power play is 11th in the NHL this year, converting at a 16.1 percent rate, and having just nine goals. The Penalty kill has also struggled. Sitting 28th in the NHL this year at 74.1 percent.

It is expected to be Sergei Bobrovsky in the net today. He is tied for third in the NHL in wins this year, with an 8-4-1 record. He has a 2.63 goals against average and a .907 save percentage. Last time out he was solid. Saving 25 of 27 shots, good for a .926 save percentage. Still, he took his first loss of the month as the Panthers scored just one goal. This month, Bobrovsky has made six starts, winning the first five, and has a .910 save percentage while allowing just 2.35 goals per game.

Final Oilers-Panthers Prediction & Pick

The Oiler's season has been highly disappointing so far. Meanwhile, the Panthers are having a great season so far. They have been moving the puck well better and carrying the puck into the offensive zone well. The Panthers are scoring over three goals a game, and now facing a team that is allowing nearly four goals a game. Meanwhile, Gustav Forsling and Olive Ekman-Larrson will be able to shut down passing lanes to limit opportunities for the Oilers. They will most likely see a lot of time on the ice against the second line of the Oilers, as they have been far more productive this year. Both teams should find success in the power play, against bad penalty kill units. Expect the Oilers to continue to struggle in this game overall, while the Panthers will continue to apply pressure and get a win.

