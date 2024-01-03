Connor McDavid sent the fans at Rogers Place home happy.

Connor McDavid put on a show once again on Tuesday night, recording five points — including his 900th in the National Hockey League — to help his Edmonton Oilers beat the Philadelphia Flyers 5-2.

McDavid sent the 18,347 spectators at Rogers Place home happy with the phenomenal performance, especially after the postgame interview.

“It's really special,” the Oilers captain said. “Obviously it's a big number. Hopefully a lot more to go, and hopefully a lot more in an Oilers uniform.”

That's music to the ears of Edmonton fans, who year after year get to watch the best player in the NHL. McDavid's comments earned the 26-year-old a raucous cheer from the fans who stuck around after Edmonton won its sixth straight game. McDavid finished with a goal and four assists in the contest.

“It’s pretty special in the era he plays in to be in categories with the guys he is,” linemate Zach Hyman explained, per The Associated Press. “I don’t think anybody is even close in recent memory. It is pretty unbelievable, and it is pretty special having the opportunity to play with him.”

Hyman, who finished with a goal and two assists, called McDavid a “generational talent.”

Oilers keep on rolling

With the convincing victory, the Oilers improved to 14-3 in their last 17 games, and 19-15-1 on the season overall. It's been an incredible turnaround for a team that was once 5-12-1.

McDavid's 900th career regular-season point came in his 602nd contest, an incredible pace for the former Erie Otter. He's the fifth-fastest player in NHIL history to reach the milestone, behind just Wayne Gretzky, Mario Lemieux, Mike Bossy and Peter Stastny.

“It’s another nice milestone, a chance to reflect on some of the work you’ve done,” McDavid said postgame, per AP.

The captain recorded his fifth point of the night with nine minutes to play in the third period, assisting on Ryan Nugent-Hopkins' 11th tally of the campaign. It also marked the 10th five-point game of McDavid's fantastic career.

As the surge continues, the Oilers will host the lowly Ottawa Senators for an all-Canadian matchup on Saturday night. The Flyers will return home to play the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday.